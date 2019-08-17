Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Lowered Holding by $474,345; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Rose

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 1,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,825 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 3,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 06/03/2018 – BOEING FACES U.S.-ASIA CARGO CLASH IN DESIGN OF NEW ‘797’ JET; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 361,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.24 million, down from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $141.73. About 659,391 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Vulcan Materials names new Southern, Gulf Coast division president – Birmingham Business Journal” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Two Birmingham companies nearing Fortune 500 status – Birmingham Business Journal” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Vulcan Materials Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vulcan Materials declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 5,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Argent reported 4,448 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 66,322 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg invested in 0% or 4,061 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 4.39M shares. Moreover, Barnett has 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Scopus Asset Lp stated it has 270,000 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Smithfield Company reported 1,138 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.25% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Norinchukin Bank & Trust The invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Acg Wealth has 32,209 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.14% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 181,788 shares. 731,987 are owned by Alkeon Capital Management Lc.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 101,282 shares to 252,039 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.47M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21M for 20.72 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37,440 shares to 120,452 shares, valued at $16.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Ltd Com holds 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 720 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Lc owns 6,088 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Lc invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Braun Stacey Assocs holds 1.23% or 48,603 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Campbell Newman Asset Management has 46,010 shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. Chilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,450 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability reported 5,410 shares. Tiemann Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,814 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Fincl Architects has invested 0.91% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Finemark Fincl Bank Tru has 0.96% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 43,241 shares. First Citizens State Bank And Tru Com stated it has 16,771 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler Associates Ltd holds 0.09% or 2,484 shares. 13,128 were reported by Intrust Financial Bank Na. 979 were reported by Leisure Cap Mgmt.