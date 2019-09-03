Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Lowered Holding; As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Price Rose, Harvest Capital Strategies Cut Holding

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 1,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,825 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 3,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $10.01 during the last trading session, reaching $354.08. About 3.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 2,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 28,151 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $150.49. About 1.41M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 37.99 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,548 shares stake. Alexandria Cap Limited Com holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,792 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt holds 1.03% or 30,920 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has 0.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Lc owns 2,410 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt reported 17,039 shares. S&T Natl Bank Pa has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6.58 million shares or 0.65% of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management reported 2,715 shares. Duncker Streett Communications has 9,782 shares. Roundview Ltd Llc stated it has 7,175 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,180 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 632 were reported by Klingenstein Fields Comm Limited Liability Corp. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited holds 2.06% or 4,600 shares.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 20,740 shares to 22,840 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management owns 2,303 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 10,920 were reported by Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Liability Corporation. Paragon Mngmt Llc invested in 31 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 1,676 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt stated it has 7,085 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 12,190 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 52,058 shares stake. Moreover, Ashfield Capital Prns Lc has 0.12% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Franklin Resources holds 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 542,611 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 410,486 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt invested in 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Co holds 1,434 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 10,945 shares.