Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Increased Holding; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Decreased Its Visa Class A (V) Holding by $406,550

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 1,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $375.63. About 4.43M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 21/05/2018 – Boeing Faces Fresh Union Vote; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SERVICES UNIT’S SALES GROWING AT 8% PACE VS. 6% IN 2017; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 23,305 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 7.60 million shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cornercap Counsel Incorporated invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Livingston Grp Inc Asset (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,489 shares. Dubuque Bancshares holds 21,497 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Company Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 11,664 shares. Vermont-based Clean Yield Gp Inc has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farr Miller And Washington Limited Dc holds 2,024 shares. Lbmc Invest Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.41% or 7,399 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.53% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.68% or 950,107 shares. South Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 1,637 shares. Scholtz Co Ltd stated it has 3.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Neville Rodie Shaw has 1.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiedemann Ltd Llc owns 4,013 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,975 shares stake.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Aurora Cannabis, Boeing and Apple – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Leavell Inv Mgmt owns 1.19% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 64,930 shares. Andra Ap reported 49,200 shares stake. Vontobel Asset Management holds 3.94% or 2.93M shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 1,230 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 1.43 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. 108,900 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Limited Partnership. Waters Parkerson Lc has invested 4.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Parsec Management Inc has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fincl Advantage has 0.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Centre Asset Management holds 2.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 59,750 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 5,460 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Cap Planning Ltd Llc reported 31,850 shares. 3,301 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has invested 1.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.