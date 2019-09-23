Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Perkins Coie Trust Company Upped Holding by $496,584; Panagora Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Ennis (EBF) Holding by $368,360; Market Value Rose

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ennis Inc (EBF) by 49.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 18,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.45% . The institutional investor held 18,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $378,000, down from 36,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ennis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.35% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18.8. About 251,930 shares traded or 121.52% up from the average. Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) has declined 5.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EBF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ennis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBF); 24/04/2018 – Ennis 4Q EPS 33c; 04/04/2018 – USCBC’s Ennis Says Stakes Are High in U.S.-China Negotiations (Video); 23/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester, Daines, Gianforte Announce Ennis’s William Gilmore’s Offer of Appointment from West Point; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Business Council’s Ennis Discusses Next Round Trade Talks (Video); 21/03/2018 – TriCore Announces Renee Ennis as Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Nancy Bernardini Joins Glansaol as CEO; Alan Ennis Now Chairman; 26/03/2018 – Ennis, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Ennis 4Q Rev $87.1M; 02/04/2018 – Ennis Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $378.07. About 1.39M shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 100,908 shares. American Money Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 571 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company accumulated 0.13% or 11,094 shares. 1,020 were reported by House Ltd. Wedgewood Prtn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,250 shares. Maryland-based Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.36% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Apriem Advsr accumulated 2,845 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 112,947 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Chatham Cap Group Inc Inc accumulated 22,709 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt holds 7,240 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. White Pine Cap Limited Co has invested 0.37% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited reported 9,311 shares. Senator Invest Group LP reported 400,000 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability reported 0.31% stake.

More notable recent The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EU sets regulatory sights on Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

More notable recent Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Ennis, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:EBF) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ennis, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended February 28, 2019 and Sets Record Date for Annual Shareholder Meeting – Business Wire” published on April 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ennis Will Acquire Assets of Integrated Print & Graphics of South Elgin, Illinois – Business Wire” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ennis, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.