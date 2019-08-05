Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $375,285 as Share Value Declined; Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Increased Position by $1.74 Million as Stock Rose

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 348,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The hedge fund held 5.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13M, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 673,052 shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 19/03/2018 – Karyopharm to Present Preclinical Data at the American Association for Cancer Research 2018 Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 1Q Loss $38.5M; 07/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR GETS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR; 10/04/2018 – Karyopharm’s Selinexor Receives Fast Track Designation from FDA for the Treatment of Patients with Penta-Refractory Multiple; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM TO SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL, PLANS NDA FILING IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – Karyopharm and Antengene Sign Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Selinexor, Eltanexor, Verdinexor and KPT; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Announces Positive Top-Line Data From Phase 2b STORM Study Evaluating Selinexor in Patients With Penta-Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,434 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 3,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $8.23 during the last trading session, reaching $331.33. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Boeing announces American Airlines order for Dreamliners – then takes it back; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran

More notable recent Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – KPTI – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KPTI CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to file a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold KPTI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 49.11 million shares or 1.82% more from 48.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Renaissance Techs Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 107,949 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 602,748 shares in its portfolio. Voya Limited Liability Company invested in 20,985 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 26,015 shares or 0% of the stock. Birchview Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 70,000 shares. 10,661 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 8.44M shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 4.18 million shares. Amer Intll Group Inc reported 31,327 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 2.61 million shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 1,100 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.75 million activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cornerstone Advsr holds 4,094 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot & Inc Ma has invested 3.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2,000 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Hikari Power invested in 57,900 shares or 2.31% of the stock. First Savings Bank Of Omaha holds 0.08% or 3,077 shares. Psagot Investment House holds 15,612 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Communication Of America holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,513 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication owns 17,556 shares. Natl Asset Management invested in 17,039 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corporation has 838 shares. Pioneer Trust Financial Bank N A Or reported 800 shares. Osterweis Cap Mngmt invested 1.92% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Martin Communications Tn owns 5,342 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “More Trouble for Boeing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.