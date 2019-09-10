Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Increased Stake; Aristeia Capital Has Increased Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Position

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 1,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,893 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $358.78. About 3.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 32,948 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 26,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.22. About 1.96M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q EPS $1.08; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 09/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates 2018 ProActive Combine Athletes For Their Commitment To Nutrition, And Peak Sports Performance; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife Well-Positioned for Future; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Herbalife Investment Has Become Outsized Position; 08/05/2018 – Herbalife Receives Globoforce’s Accelerate Award at WorkHuman 2018; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 25/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS ELECTED NICHOLAS GRAZIANO, ALAN LEFEVRE, JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA, AND MARGARITA PALAU-HERNANDEZ TO ITS BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISING FY 2018 VOLUME POINT GUIDANCE RANGE TO 3% – 7% GROWTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory Services Incorporated owns 997 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Adirondack Co has invested 1.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Bbr Prns Ltd Company has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 636 shares. Leavell Mgmt Inc reported 2,124 shares. Wms Ptnrs holds 2,256 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Quadrant Capital Llc holds 1.01% or 4,779 shares. St Johns Invest Ltd Co reported 50 shares stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions invested in 6,036 shares. Fcg Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 1,019 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Arizona-based Papp L Roy & Assocs has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Comml Bank & Tru Communication Of Newtown invested in 0.12% or 1,145 shares. Murphy Cap Management Incorporated invested in 2.05% or 35,160 shares. American (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 5,465 shares stake.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,996 shares to 78,778 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,751 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Boeing (BA) IV low into clarity on 737 Max from Federal Aviation Administration and European Union Aviation Safety Agency – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 7.00M shares to 11.19M shares, valued at $11.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Herbalife Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Herbalife Gains After Reporting Q4 Beat – Benzinga” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Up 70% In 2018, Is Herbalife a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 27, 2018.