Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Has Trimmed Stake as Share Price Declined; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Maintains Position in Mcdonalds (MCD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 2,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 34,611 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19 million, up from 32,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 4.93M shares traded or 67.03% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 1,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, down from 6,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 4.26M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 10/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Company reported 7,140 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc accumulated 107,333 shares. Co Bancshares has 481,068 shares. First Business Finance Service Inc owns 3,057 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 8,162 shares. 25,707 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Inc. West Chester Incorporated stated it has 3,678 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.21% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 1,833 are held by Baldwin Investment Management Llc. Roffman Miller Inc Pa invested 3.44% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Macquarie Gru Ltd has 0.02% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 43,457 shares. Cibc World holds 267,567 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Beaumont Fin Prtnrs Llc holds 2.28% or 106,003 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.16% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 44,826 shares.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $527.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,437 shares to 190,236 shares, valued at $25.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,559 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $522.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 73,611 shares to 299,897 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 121,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barbara Oil, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,500 shares. Pension Service stated it has 0.68% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Finance Advisory Gp holds 0.39% or 4,022 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.32% or 5,362 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 2,057 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Clark Cap Mngmt has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hm Payson Co has 8,088 shares. Nadler Financial Group Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,079 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp Inc holds 0.06% or 2,279 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 2,946 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Com holds 56,492 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.57% or 336,420 shares in its portfolio. Waddell & Reed has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pointstate Lp holds 607,004 shares or 4.63% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

