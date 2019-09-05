Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Declined; As Ao Smith (AOS) Share Price Declined, Ashmore Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake by $8.41 Million

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 636,915 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, down from 10,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hagens Berman Alerts AO Smith (AOS) Investors to New Securities Fraud Class Action, Investors Who Suffered $200,000+ Losses Should Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ascena Retail Group, AO Smith Corporation, and Grubhub and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against A. O. Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As owns 27,773 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.3% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bb&T Securities Lc owns 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 10,297 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 90,218 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 6,809 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 40,900 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 15,350 shares. Virtu Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 4,617 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) reported 0% stake. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc has 20,483 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 26,772 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 0.88% or 499,700 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 0.78% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 33,132 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication invested in 4,670 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 6,207 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Riggs Asset Managment holds 5.92% or 22,832 shares. Hwg Hldgs LP holds 2.39% or 6,276 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 6,205 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc accumulated 11,469 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company stated it has 566,794 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment stated it has 15,825 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Southpoint Cap Advsrs Lp, a New York-based fund reported 150,000 shares. 7,787 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. 1.93M were accumulated by American Century Companies. Cypress Funds Ltd Company owns 189,000 shares or 11.44% of their US portfolio. 12,030 are held by Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Oh. Baltimore invested in 1,323 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp Incorporated invested 1.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,819 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,501 shares to 27,738 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 29,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.