Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Northrock Partners Lifted Holding by $1.03 Million as Stock Declined; Granahan Investment Management Holding in Genomic Health (GHDX) Has Cut by $893,760 as Stock Value Declined

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 74.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 2,707 shares as the company's stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 3,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $359. About 4.88 million shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc analyzed 12,768 shares as the company's stock declined 31.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 117,882 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 130,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 286,195 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 48.28% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axon Enterprise by 143,790 shares to 527,867 shares, valued at $28.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) by 326,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII).

Analysts await Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. GHDX’s profit will be $12.97 million for 40.14 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Genomic Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $89.50 million activity.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 333 shares to 377 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,844 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity.