Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Upped Stake by $1.27 Million; Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Veeva Systems Cl A (VEEV) by $46.78 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (VEEV) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 371,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 1.69 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.44M, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $160.38. About 2.02 million shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 3,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 45,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.40 million, up from 42,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A by 1.01 million shares to 3.91M shares, valued at $294.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Veeva Recognized for Industry Leadership by Forbes Magazine and IDC, Among Other Industry Accolades – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How I Beat the Market — Tripled It, in Fact — Over the Past Decade – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 555,278 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement reported 207,058 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 47,161 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Com invested in 75 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,602 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Principal Incorporated stated it has 13,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 189,039 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. Reilly Advsr Llc holds 0% or 140 shares in its portfolio. 25,383 are held by Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp. Marvin Palmer Associate owns 44,220 shares. Ranger Investment Mgmt Lp accumulated 0% or 54 shares. Nebraska-based Cls Investments Limited Liability has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 2.00M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Grp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,111 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 5,440 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 890 shares. Harvest Management Ltd Co owns 2,000 shares. Moreover, Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il has 2.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zacks Inv Management holds 0.26% or 31,245 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 2,131 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset reported 114,532 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Llc reported 2,256 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Limited has 73,280 shares. Fdx Incorporated accumulated 4,677 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Blair William Il owns 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 276,534 shares. Renaissance Inv Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,952 shares. Moreover, Orrstown has 0.77% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hanseatic Svcs accumulated 7,110 shares or 2.83% of the stock.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,768 shares to 21,405 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,181 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.