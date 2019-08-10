Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Trimmed Its Position by $21.87 Million as Stock Price Declined; Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder 3G Capital Partners LP Lowered Holding by $70.97 Million as Market Valuation Declined

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 1.82 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.90M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.86M, down from 6.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 17/05/2018 – Comcast Class A Favored by 16 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Comcast formally notifies Brussels of intention to bid for Sky; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 57,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,948 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10 million, down from 115,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – NOTIFIED BY CERTAIN AIRLINE CUSTOMERS OF INTENTION TO BUY 10 AIRCRAFT INCLUDING 5 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $8.18 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.36% or 234,964 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 5,405 shares. Cordasco Financial Net reported 130 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 24,634 shares. Victory Management holds 51,869 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 17,796 shares. Alta Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 2,143 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 1.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Forbes J M And Company Llp holds 2,706 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has invested 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 250,323 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation. Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 1,300 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) holds 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 685 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 105 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.44% or 2.15 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 465 shares to 24,055 shares, valued at $28.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,046 shares, and has risen its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “What to expect during Comcast’s Q2 2019 earnings call – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Netflix’s Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks Analysts are Upgrading Now – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for Comcast, Ecolab & General Dynamics – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : CMCSA, MMM, BMY, RTN, APD, WM, AEP, BAX, ROP, VLO, NEM, LUV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.