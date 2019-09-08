Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Miracle Mile Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $7.15 Million; Hendershot Investments Position In United Parcel Service (UPS) Was Increased

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 899.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 18,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,858 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, up from 2,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 8,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 106,903 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95M, up from 98,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Shelton Mngmt has 0.05% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). American Tx stated it has 98,700 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co has 0.04% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,800 shares. Grimes And Incorporated has 78,504 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. 7,683 are held by Pettyjohn Wood And White. Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.83% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 223,193 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0.24% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 55.41M shares. New York-based Permanens Lp has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The California-based Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). British Columbia reported 0.18% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 14,088 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough &. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated holds 0.2% or 146,863 shares in its portfolio. Boyar Asset, a New York-based fund reported 23,183 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 12,113 shares. Cetera Ltd Com holds 21,405 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs owns 18,004 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. 1,051 are held by Arvest National Bank Tru Division. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 1,019 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 4.60 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. S&Co owns 2,020 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.15M shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corp holds 6,543 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,504 shares. Adage Cap Group Limited has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested in 46,010 shares.