Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Weybosset Research & Management Lowered Its Copart (CPRT) Holding by $956,400; Market Valuation Rose

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $74.6. About 1.49M shares traded or 13.20% up from the average. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 6,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,814 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, down from 18,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $332.45. About 3.53M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Bus Mach (NYSE:IBM) by 10,329 shares to 142,004 shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 54,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.49 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62M and $170.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30M for 33.30 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.