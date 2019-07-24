Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Lafleur & Godfrey Trimmed Its Position by $424,053 as Stock Declined; As Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Valuation Rose, Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $421,824

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 8,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,929 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 35,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. It closed at $52.8 lastly. It is down 10.70% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,242 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, down from 29,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $12.13 during the last trading session, reaching $360.94. About 5.87 million shares traded or 30.89% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma invested in 54,003 shares or 3.33% of the stock. Pinnacle Holding Lc has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 673 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 2,428 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 0.65% or 11,202 shares. Clal Ins has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Principal Financial Gru holds 0.38% or 1.07 million shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 149,257 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 6,672 shares. Garrison Bradford Assoc holds 1,100 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Llc holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 774 shares. Barnett Company Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 231 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 1.32 million shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 2.45% or 7,272 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock or 12,637 shares. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,140 shares to 6,275 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 17,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

