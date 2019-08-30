Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder L & S Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Declined While Convergence Investment Partners Upped by $1.76 Million Its Stake

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 5,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,295 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $875,000, down from 7,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $362.74. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 737 FLIES ON AVERAGE 30 MINS/DAY MORE THAN AIRBUS A320; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Tariff Impact Colors a Key House Race in Boeing Country; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 30,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 121,509 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 90,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 18.01 million shares traded or 106.74% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Limited Company has 0.39% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 111,236 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Com Nj reported 68,061 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% or 19,980 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.03% or 13,993 shares. Advisors Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 178,227 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.22% stake. Guardian LP owns 7,532 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 36,198 shares. Burke Herbert Retail Bank Communication invested in 22,443 shares or 1.14% of the stock. 97,676 are owned by Athena. Usca Ria Limited Liability Company invested in 1.61% or 129,466 shares. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,495 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland), Switzerland-based fund reported 20,790 shares. 37,267 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 8,543 shares to 6,586 shares, valued at $657,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,393 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.63 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B And T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt holds 0.6% or 4,004 shares. Tower Bridge, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,696 shares. Private Na reported 5,815 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership holds 401,210 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 0.39% stake. Trust Com Of Oklahoma has 5,317 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.18% or 107,861 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Investment Advisors has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wetherby Asset invested in 9,302 shares. Bragg Fincl has 5,124 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma reported 54,003 shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 5,459 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Intrust Bancorp Na has 1.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,128 shares.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natl Res (NYSE:PXD) by 4,180 shares to 8,105 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 73,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).