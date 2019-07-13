Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Kessler Investment Group Has Boosted Position; Agf Investments America Has Lowered Cummins (CMI) Stake by $2.29 Million; Shares Rose

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 14,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,218 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 24,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $171.09. About 1.23M shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,403 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 5,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.40 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 18/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.51 million for 9.86 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Embree Tracy A sold $30,900. On Friday, January 18 the insider Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (NYSE:HASI) by 21,341 shares to 155,300 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) by 2,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) has 0.1% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited, Japan-based fund reported 10,728 shares. Quantres Asset Limited reported 0.37% stake. Quantbot Limited Partnership invested in 0.21% or 14,201 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 12,061 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Court Place Ltd Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,353 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability reported 1,372 shares stake. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech accumulated 0.05% or 61,656 shares. Gradient Limited Company holds 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 72 shares. Cwm Ltd accumulated 0% or 723 shares. Stifel reported 226,805 shares. Jump Trading, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,421 shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cummins Westport Appoints Gordon Exel as President – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Hydrogenics Corporation to Cummins Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins (CMI) to Report Q1 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The Value of Boeingâ€™s Now Infamous 737 Max 8 Drops by Millions of Dollars – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing’s 737 program manger to retire – Seattle Times – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – New Dow Record Eyed as U.S. Futures Set to Open Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “When and If to Buy Boeing Stock Is All About the Max – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm has 1.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boston Rech Mgmt reported 1,571 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Envestnet Asset owns 114,532 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Century Cos owns 1.93 million shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa accumulated 1.18% or 1,999 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Limited Partnership reported 188,162 shares. Northrock Prns Llc reported 0.64% stake. Capwealth Advsr Lc accumulated 54,136 shares. The Illinois-based Country Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Lc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,028 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Fincl Inc has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,142 shares. Acropolis Investment Management Ltd Company owns 2,444 shares. Hamilton Point Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.15% or 857 shares. Fairfield Bush & has 855 shares.