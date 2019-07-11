Boeing Co. (BA) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Raised Its Stake by $865,632; Arrow Electronics (ARW) Share Value Declined While Oarsman Capital Decreased by $596,750 Its Position

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 230.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 2,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,257 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS DOES NOT COMMENT ON PRODUCT POLICY; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 12/04/2018 – Gary Jet Center Receives Supplier of the Year Award from The Boeing Company; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 15,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 331,136 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Good News for Boeing and Northrop: A-10 Warthogs Will Keep Flying Through 2030 – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Boeing (BA) to Acquire EnCore Group – StreetInsider.com” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FAA To Streamline Fire Regulations For Cargo Compartments – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Transportation Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pilots flagged software problems on Boeing jets besides MAX – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average Ut Ser 1 (DIA) by 1,365 shares to 807 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onespan Inc. by 110,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,155 shares, and cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Associate Inc Ct invested 1.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 6,122 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Dsam (London) Ltd reported 2.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc accumulated 16,749 shares or 1.39% of the stock. B Riley Wealth stated it has 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,002 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. First Dallas accumulated 4.82% or 17,578 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma holds 3.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 54,003 shares. 2,074 are owned by Comml Bank Of The West. Golub Limited, a California-based fund reported 619 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Lc reported 28,242 shares stake. Crossvault Ltd Liability Company invested in 27,550 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc owns 3,370 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 2,825 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 140,230 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 291,033 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin-based Fiduciary Management Wi has invested 0.35% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 974,613 shares. Gam Hldg Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 14,558 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.36% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 3,415 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). 4,703 are owned by Synovus Financial Corp. Invesco holds 130,348 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 37,047 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 256 shares. 24,616 are owned by Macquarie Limited. Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $169.35M for 8.61 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.