Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Intersect Capital Trimmed Its Position by $340,614 as Stock Declined; Pdt Partners Trimmed Amedisys (AMED) Stake by $3.84 Million

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 48.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 31,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The hedge fund held 32,965 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 64,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $122. About 1,466 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 894 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,077 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 8,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $352.6. About 74,574 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N V by 58,227 shares to 62,882 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 26,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prns Lc has invested 0.23% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 7 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 63,954 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 20,611 shares. Amer International Group Inc owns 74,641 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Castleark Limited Liability Company reported 0.35% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Moreover, Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.02% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 559,257 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 370,789 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Timpani Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 20,817 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management reported 14,600 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 3,588 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co reported 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Raymond James reported 3,281 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Company accumulated 15,950 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na owns 61,439 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Barbara Oil has invested 5.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dsc Lp holds 0.08% or 1,122 shares. Old National Bancshares In accumulated 0.26% or 12,935 shares. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Co reported 33,799 shares. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bancorporation has invested 1.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lincoln reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mig Capital Llc reported 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 0.39% stake. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 219 shares. Vantage Investment Ltd Com accumulated 26,808 shares. Personal reported 0.01% stake. Altfest L J And stated it has 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.58 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

