Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Intersect Capital Has Cut Stake by $340,614; Centene Corp. (CNC) Stock Price Rose While Timessquare Capital Management Has Upped by $7.00 Million Its Holding

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 894 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,077 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 8,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $338.89. About 3.12M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 132,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.43M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 2.26 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,505 shares to 16,280 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 482,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.25M shares, and cut its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 70,290 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 166,914 shares or 0% of the stock. Gru has 196,259 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bankshares & Tru has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Blair William Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,732 shares. Fil reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 4.25M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Chesley Taft Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,964 shares. Glenmede Company Na invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 265,712 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,334 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 0.04% or 389,672 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 2.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 573 are owned by Bessemer Securities Lc. Moreover, Cap Research Global has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.05 million shares. Scotia Cap accumulated 92,819 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Bangor Bank & Trust has 1,394 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 6,205 shares stake. First Utd Commercial Bank Trust owns 822 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meritage Port Management has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bryn Mawr Trust invested in 5,459 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership owns 643 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has 4,352 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. California-based Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Geode Cap Management Ltd Co has 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6.58M shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.15 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.