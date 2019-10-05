Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Hyman Charles D Has Trimmed Its Holding by $998,452; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Maintained by Arcadia Investment Management Corp

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 101,145 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82 million, down from 103,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 56,951 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63M, up from 43,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00 million and $366.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 13,310 shares to 42,831 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,742 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Sector Pension Invest Board has 2.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Qv Investors Incorporated reported 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 244,133 are owned by Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 1.01M shares. Horseman Cap reported 1.33% stake. Crossvault Mngmt Ltd has 81,913 shares. Arrow Fin holds 119,127 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 5.23M shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Lc has 4.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 332,270 are owned by Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Violich Cap holds 7.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 219,814 shares. New York-based Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 40.31 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $958.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,412 shares to 101,458 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).