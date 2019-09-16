Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Hyman Charles D Has Cut Its Holding by $998,452; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cypress Funds Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.79 Million as Share Price Rose

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.53M, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 101,145 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82 million, down from 103,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.63 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $958.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,245 shares to 98,494 shares, valued at $19.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 3.88 million shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Oakwood Capital Ltd Ca invested in 7,088 shares or 1.11% of the stock. 2,136 are held by National Bank & Trust Of The West. 1,462 are held by Foster Motley Inc. 9,650 are held by Thomasville National Bank. Plante Moran Fin Ltd Company stated it has 508 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lincoln Limited Liability Corp invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,925 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And holds 23,590 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Colonial Advisors reported 3,454 shares stake. 90,029 are owned by Bluestein R H &. Credit Agricole S A owns 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,555 shares. Godshalk Welsh Management Inc reported 1,300 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,387 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

