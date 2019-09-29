Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Hyman Charles D Cut Its Holding by $998,452; Real Estate Management Services Has Lowered Its Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Holding by $1.36 Million

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 101,145 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82 million, down from 103,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing wants to continue its push to not just build aircraft but to fix them, too; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 07/03/2018 – Ryanair offers cheaper training to pilots after staffing troubles; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 27,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 129,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50 million, down from 156,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Liberty Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 876,836 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29M and $958.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,296 shares to 198,522 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 3,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leisure Mngmt invested in 979 shares. Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Oh has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 56,492 were reported by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt stated it has 250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Burns J W & Company New York has 0.76% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oakbrook Invs Limited has invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Altfest L J And owns 1,529 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.28% or 34,501 shares. Oppenheimer Co holds 0.71% or 72,197 shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 119,666 shares. James Invest Research Incorporated has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12 shares. 6,967 were reported by Goelzer Inv Mgmt. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Co has 18,977 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $96.48 million for 19.82 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.