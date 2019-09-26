Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Cut Stake; Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Boosted Holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $428,400

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,850 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59M, down from 22,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $385.56. About 1.07M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON TRANSACTIONS WITH IRANIAN CENTRAL BANK AND DESIGNATED IRANIAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, AND IRAN’S ENERGY SECTOR; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 01/05/2018 – Last year, Boeing launched a services business, which announced deals worth nearly $1 billion in February; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 19,524 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 16,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $125.46. About 472,981 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $431.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,197 shares to 2,583 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 41.37 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

