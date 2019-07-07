Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Boosted Holding by $1.26 Million; West Coast Financial Boosted Position in Gentex (GNTX) by $709,420

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 35,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,744 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 186,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 412,609 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa to order 16 planes worth 2.1 bln euros; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. Boehm Neil also bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. Shares for $513,506 were sold by Wallace James H on Thursday, January 31. On Friday, June 28 Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 120 shares. Downing Steven R bought 711 shares worth $12,499. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Ryan Scott P.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 494,128 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 233,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Howe & Rusling Incorporated has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Arizona State Retirement owns 186,143 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 15,202 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Company holds 376,961 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Foothills Asset Limited accumulated 88,935 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 24,557 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 20,758 shares. Systematic Fin Management LP has 0.17% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Automobile Association reported 41,213 shares. Schroder Invest Grp Inc owns 3.72 million shares. Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 23,000 shares.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New by 13,875 shares to 128,665 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,995 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D holds 4.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 103,888 shares. Moreover, Mairs & has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,180 shares. Bellecapital has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,250 shares. Gruss Co holds 5.99% or 15,000 shares. Clark Mngmt has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 38,900 shares. Roffman Miller Pa invested in 4.35% or 100,123 shares. Inv Counsel holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,060 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Llc has 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nbt Bank & Trust N A New York holds 0.89% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,845 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 0.13% or 8,461 shares. Stifel Corp reported 486,556 shares stake. Moreover, Koshinski Asset has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bailard Inc invested in 0.24% or 10,083 shares. Pinnacle Lc reported 19,884 shares.