Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Stake by $766,080 as Stock Value Declined; As Zagg (ZAGG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Has Cut by $1.88 Million Its Holding

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 2,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,585 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 5,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.65M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 12/03/2018 – BOEING, TURKISH AIRLINES FINALIZE DEAL FOR UP TO 30 787 DREAMLI; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 208,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.52M market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 1.20M shares traded or 74.74% up from the average. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 12/04/2018 – ZAGG INC – REVOLVING LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 11, 2023, SUBJECT TO EARLY TERMINATION IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT; 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Habit Restaurants Inc by 149,500 shares to 327,341 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 775,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 820,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.53 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 4,587 shares to 454,668 shares, valued at $48.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 68,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).