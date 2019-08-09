Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Decreased Stake by $2.38 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Pinnacle Financial Partners Upped Position

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, down from 24,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 11,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 179,117 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 168,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 22.01 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 8,121 shares to 25,810 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 8,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,747 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 34.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.