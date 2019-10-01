Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Cut Holding by $856,856 as Market Value Declined; Marietta Investment Partners Stake In Amer Electric Pwr Co (AEP) Was Increased

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amer Electric Pwr Co (AEP) by 198.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,744 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, up from 6,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amer Electric Pwr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $93.69. About 1.93M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,034 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, down from 18,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: IAM FILES THIRD PETITION AT BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 08/05/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 268 THROUGH APRIL 30; 25/05/2018 – Folding wings have been employed for some military planes on aircraft carriers, but Boeing’s new 777 will be the first commercial plane to have them; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN

