Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Gladius Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position as Stock Declined; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Valuation Rose While Hilltop Holdings Has Boosted Position by $628,894

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 21,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,486 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 billion, down from 33,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $345.02. About 104,821 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 191.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 21,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,019 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, up from 11,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.23. About 125,617 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.79 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.27 million were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Community Fincl Bank Na reported 3,817 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) has invested 2.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Invest invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Iowa-based Iowa Retail Bank has invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prudential Inc invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Valmark Advisers, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,843 shares. Alta Cap holds 0.05% or 2,143 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors reported 12,400 shares stake. Janney holds 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,779 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has 4,352 shares. Moreover, Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.74% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Merchants Corporation accumulated 2,160 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tiemann Invest Ltd reported 0.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (Put) by 8,000 shares to 55,400 shares, valued at $7.82 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Put).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise plans expansion projects at Houston Ship Channel terminal – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Energy Transfer, Enterprise headed to Texas Supreme Court – Dallas – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in the Energy Sector – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Enterprise Begins Service on Orla 3 – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 6,834 shares to 18,018 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 12,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,680 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.