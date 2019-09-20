Boeing Co. (BA) Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $1.32 Million; Caledonia Investments Plc Has Increased Its Watsco (WSO) Holding by $3.02 Million as Valuation Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 49.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 3,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,878 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 7,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $379. About 3.22M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Targets 2022 Debut for Electric Plane; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70M, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $165.44. About 131,985 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,500 shares to 417,267 shares, valued at $55.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class C by 2,403 shares to 10,683 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 Technologies Inc. by 2,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,425 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

