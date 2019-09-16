Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Gam Holding Ag Cut Position; Puzo Michael J Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 1,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,754 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 4,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $378.87. About 2.28M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 2,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 75,561 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.52 million, down from 77,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.4. About 2.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 29,049 shares to 115,615 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 51,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.65 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.18 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,692 shares to 37,893 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).