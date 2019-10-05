Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder First Long Island Investors Has Increased Its Stake by $1.70 Million as Stock Value Declined; United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Lowered Holding

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 4,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 40,490 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.74M, up from 35,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 82.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 140,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 30,663 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437,000, down from 170,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $593.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 82,209 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $805.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 14,109 shares to 306,392 shares, valued at $25.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,070 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $678,049 activity. Whittemore Kent G also bought $14,560 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. On Tuesday, August 20 the insider Hogan Michael bought $12,860. Shares for $50,216 were bought by St John Scott on Friday, August 9. Maroney Patrick also bought $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. MARTZ BRAD had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,155. DiFrancesco Paul F had bought 1,702 shares worth $19,964 on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold UIHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 1.84% less from 15.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE) by 82,915 shares to 292,469 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 21,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB).

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 142.86% or $0.50 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $6.47 million for 22.95 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -287.50% EPS growth.