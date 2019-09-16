Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Boosted Stake by $327,600 as Share Price Declined; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Moore Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.19M, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 1.72M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 146,900 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.47 million, up from 146,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.63M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE MEASURES ON TUESDAY TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRCRAFT SUBSIDIES; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Is Fairly Valued, but That Doesnâ€™t Mean It Canâ€™t Still Pop – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard Stock Set for a WoW and CoD-Fuelled Recovery – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Cap reported 7,880 shares. Lazard Asset Management invested 0.59% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 4,585 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Jag Capital Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 15,366 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd reported 20,216 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) owns 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,062 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 10,468 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sandy Spring Financial Bank reported 210 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Citizens National Bank reported 19,512 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 0.51% or 29,106 shares. Mig Cap Ltd Llc holds 7.97% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 488,300 shares.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 200,000 shares to 865,000 shares, valued at $48.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67 million for 39.08 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Is Flying Too High – Yahoo News” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement has 0.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,961 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited holds 0.06% or 4,903 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brighton Jones Limited Company has 0.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,743 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 2,543 shares stake. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc holds 1.48% or 31,267 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 2.28% or 14,241 shares in its portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel accumulated 1.41% or 5,321 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 94,238 shares. Oarsman Cap accumulated 715 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Com has 1.96% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Css Ltd Il accumulated 409 shares. Zacks Invest owns 30,576 shares. Stanley reported 6,032 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has 38,815 shares. Contravisory Inc holds 0.03% or 183 shares.