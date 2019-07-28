Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Cut Its Stake by $29.56 Million; Savant Capital Lifted Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 75,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.31 million, down from 221,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 123,200 shares to 393,700 shares, valued at $33.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 580,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Llc reported 2.7% stake. Fukoku Mutual Life stated it has 37,200 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc invested 1.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Norinchukin Bancshares The invested 0.85% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Advsrs Ltd Lc owns 504 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. National Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited reported 2,558 shares. Biltmore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 1,609 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc Inc reported 1,456 shares. Alta Capital Management Lc holds 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,143 shares. Vermont-based Community Fincl Svcs Lc has invested 2.79% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 261,138 were reported by Hightower Advisors Ltd Company. 185,215 were accumulated by Omers Administration. Insight 2811 holds 2,680 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Sageworth Trust Communications reported 179 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature & Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.94% or 119,267 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 2.22 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Leavell Mgmt reported 38,241 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. 389,000 were reported by Cincinnati Insur. Loeb Partners Corp holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviance Lc accumulated 4,251 shares. 231,223 are owned by First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.2% or 122,210 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Invest Group Incorporated Ltd Company has invested 0.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Vanguard Gru reported 66.07M shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.61% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Personal Cap Advsr Corp accumulated 0.08% or 37,165 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd owns 53,268 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.56% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. Gibbs Robert Lane had sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99 million on Thursday, January 31. $537,767 worth of stock was sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million worth of stock.