Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Essex Financial Services Has Cut Its Stake; As Aqua America (WTR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Financial Architects Has Increased Its Stake

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 1,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24M, down from 23,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $377.54. About 2.05M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 3576.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 28,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 29,671 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 383,283 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $338.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,890 shares to 5,597 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Admiral Fdsinc (VOOG) by 2,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Groupinc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stoneridge Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,651 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 175,370 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc holds 0.32% or 3,001 shares. Beech Hill Advisors Inc reported 3.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blair William And Company Il invested 0.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bb&T invested in 0.21% or 34,060 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 88,415 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 1.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 57,122 shares. Wellington Shields And Company Llc has invested 0.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Illinois-based Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 5.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grimes And holds 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 29,081 shares. Moreover, Papp L Roy And Assoc has 0.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,566 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,830 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.51 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 3,435 shares to 200 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Vanguard reported 22.79 million shares. Jennison Assoc Lc has 0.1% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13,371 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Prudential Finance has 0.01% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 148,497 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 8,622 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,691 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Moreover, Toth Fincl Advisory has 0.21% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 35,730 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) or 36,643 shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt reported 2,830 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp owns 0.02% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 4,956 shares. 59,355 are owned by Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp.