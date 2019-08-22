Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Diligent Investors Has Lifted Stake by $353,187 as Stock Value Declined; As Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Market Valuation Rose, Zuckerman Investment Group Has Raised by $435,420 Its Position

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 927 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,259 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 2,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.10B market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $15.66 during the last trading session, reaching $355.65. About 6.17 million shares traded or 45.36% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates for US tariffs, slaps duties on soybeans, planes; markets skid; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAID COMPANY DETECTED LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE THAT “AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS”; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Canadian Govt Agreed to Amend Existing Contract With $313M Fixed-Price Amendment

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 268,539 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89M, up from 256,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 11.05M shares traded or 363.34% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q EPS $1.11; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees Comp Store Sales Decline — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N – IN 2018, COMPANY ANTICIPATES NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S EXPECTS STRONGER HUNTING HEADWIND IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Profit Jumps as Gun Restrictions Have Muted Impact on Sales; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Net $60.1M; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Right On Target – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s (NYSE:DKS) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dick’s skids on tariff uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 1,318 shares in its portfolio. Bamco Ny holds 0.06% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 367,960 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 211,975 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Strs Ohio reported 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Landscape Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Edmp Incorporated reported 14,680 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 243,219 shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% or 58,930 shares. Etrade Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 18,131 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co owns 21,042 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5,300 shares. Amer International Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 147,141 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7,952 shares. 51,082 are owned by Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru accumulated 2.15% or 106,651 shares. Bridgewater Associates Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,010 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 178,196 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,813 shares. Csat Advisory LP owns 643 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Paragon Capital Mngmt stated it has 2,023 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 4.07% or 103,888 shares. Aldebaran Finance holds 0.95% or 3,548 shares. Fragasso Gp accumulated 0.19% or 2,360 shares. 93,354 are owned by Mutual Of America Lc. Nuwave Investment Ltd Co owns 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs invested in 52,206 shares or 2.62% of the stock.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Qantas’ Nonstop New York And London To Sydney May Provide Cargo Opportunity – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing YTD deliveries tumble, falling far behind Airbus – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.