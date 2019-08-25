Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Delta Asset Management Has Raised Position; Westchester Capital Management Raised The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Holding by $6.49 Million as Shares Rose

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53 million shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rolls-Royce triples capacity to fix Trent 1000 engines- FT; 09/03/2018 – St. Louis Post-Dispatch: EXCLUSIVE: Trump to tout tax cuts at Boeing in St. Louis on Wednesday; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 190,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 466,400 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 4.06 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE REPORTS 30C PER UNIT SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – TO DEMERGE AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENT AND ENTER A$508M TRANSACTION WITH BLACKSTONE FOR VEHICLE PANEL REPAIR BUSINESS; 27/05/2018 – IOF:ALL CASH PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE TO BUY IOF; 14/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE: MPHASIS BLOCK DEAL AIMED TO CREATE MORE LIQUIDITY; 21/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone Group Names Michael McRaith Managing Director in Blackstone Insurance Solution; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone emerges as frontrunner to buy India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines – Economic Times; 21/05/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties to Be Acquired by Blackstone for $33.50 Per Shr in $4.8 B Transaction; 13/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,685 shares to 9,670 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 9,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,932 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Serv holds 2.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,797 shares. Sensato Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mason Street Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 74,960 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Wealthquest has 1.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,912 shares. Suvretta Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mai Cap reported 1.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Duff And Phelps Mgmt Communications, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,690 shares. 1,028 were accumulated by Elm Ltd Liability Corporation. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1% or 23,786 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 1,012 shares. World Asset Mgmt reported 36,810 shares stake. Interactive Financial Advsrs reported 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cadence Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Holderness Invests invested in 2.26% or 12,390 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs holds 266,900 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 47,424 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 425,000 shares stake. Gruss Co Inc owns 39,750 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. 13,201 were reported by Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Mraz Amerine Assoc reported 14,200 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt has 0.39% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Gabelli Funds Limited Com has 0.03% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Barry Inv Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 6,037 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.02% or 1,130 shares. Suvretta Cap Management Llc reported 0.02% stake. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Delaware stated it has 87,542 shares. Mai Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested in 0.51% or 36,910 shares.