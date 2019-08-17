Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Cypress Funds Upped Its Position; Crestwood Capital Management LP Cut Brinks Co (BCO) Stake by $648,000; Valuation Rose

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 189,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09M, up from 152,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 8,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 132,840 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 141,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.46. About 432,789 shares traded or 34.04% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER 3 YRS TO SUPPORT BRANCH RATIONALIZATION , INTEGRATION OF DUNBAR’S FLEET; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – Ghazni Journal: In an Afghan City on the Brink, Government Control Is Just an Idea; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2019, TO INCREASE ANNUAL ADJ EARNINGS BY ABOUT 90 CENTS/SHARE WITHIN 2 YEARS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $946,420 activity. The insider Pertz Douglas A bought $729,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.50 million for 17.80 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.