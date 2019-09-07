Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Cypress Funds Has Lifted Position; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Decreased Danaher (DHR) Holding by $322,872; Stock Price Rose

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 2,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 56,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 59,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 1.58M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 189,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09M, up from 152,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Passenger plane with at least 104 on board crashes in Cuba -state media; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Incorporated holds 2.07% or 7,600 shares. Enterprise Services Corp invested in 0.64% or 7,709 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,048 shares. Argent Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.68% or 48,665 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 0.57% or 6.08 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri invested in 1.14% or 27,311 shares. King Wealth reported 2.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Edgar Lomax Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 62,150 shares. Annex Advisory Service Lc invested in 2,106 shares. Northrock Partners Limited Company holds 6,321 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 902 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 43,995 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Com Limited owns 145,212 shares. Winfield Inc has 0.55% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,705 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 16,753 shares. Prudential reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Montag A & Associates holds 48,659 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Llc owns 2,809 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Co invested in 4,458 shares or 0.07% of the stock. American & has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.68% or 261,043 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg owns 707,311 shares. Bessemer reported 0.31% stake. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP invested in 1,995 shares. Strs Ohio has 588,706 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 6,486 were reported by First Commonwealth Pa. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 88 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.88% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3.03 million shares. 181,527 were reported by Taurus Asset Limited Liability Co.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.