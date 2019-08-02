Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Lowered Its Stake; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Telemus Capital Decreased Its Stake by $1.13 Million

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 4,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,539 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 19,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $334.29. About 6.39 million shares traded or 40.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets; 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 4,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 31,725 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, down from 36,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $249.25. About 3.45M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58B for 16.53 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.68 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.