Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Upped Stake; Mengis Capital Management Increased Its Position in Borgwarner Com (BWA) by $427,835

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 169.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 1,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 1,731 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $385.79. About 1.54M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 117.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 10,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 19,305 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 8,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 633,584 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Auto emissions battle rages on – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BorgWarner updates on Romeo JV – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why BorgWarner Stock Crashed in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Short Trm (BSV) by 3,850 shares to 15,658 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Millennium Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.05% or 781,088 shares. Anchor Bolt LP reported 0.29% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Euclidean Tech Mngmt Ltd Co holds 2.11% or 53,490 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Td Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 70,500 shares. Cs Mckee LP holds 345,455 shares. 45 were accumulated by Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Qs Invsts Lc has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 142,334 are owned by Raymond James & Associates. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 1.37 million shares. D E Shaw Co has 1.48 million shares. Daiwa Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Technology Deployment Specialist Velociti Enters Construction Market – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “We are in an earnings recession, and it is expected to get worse – MarketWatch” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Research & Mngmt Inc has 0.93% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,755 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc reported 4,349 shares. 184,328 are held by Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Keystone Planning holds 2.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 14,187 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 153,711 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Boston Ltd Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meridian Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 1,873 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invests has invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 365 were reported by Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Co. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Wealth Prns Limited Co stated it has 47,818 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 9,375 shares. Oakmont Corporation reported 122,793 shares or 6.79% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth owns 38,672 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $283.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 6,994 shares to 7,735 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,447 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).