Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Cordasco Financial Network Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cut Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake by $503,100

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Boeing allegedly hit with `WannaCry’ cyberattack; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 45,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, down from 49,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 3.46 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – LLY COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Lilly’s migraine drug meets main goal in cluster headache trial; 16/05/2018 – For Women With Early Breast Cancer, Herceptin Treatment Can Be Much Shorter; 03/04/2018 – TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP 600535.SS SAYS UNIT SIGNS LICENSING AGREEMENT ON DIABETES MEDICINE WITH ELI LILLY LLY.N; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: No Change to 2018 Adjusted EPS Guidance From ARMO Deal; 18/04/2018 – Next Big Test for Biotech Investors Is FDA Panel on Lilly Drug; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GUIDANCE RAISED DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED REBATES AND DISCOUNTS IN U.S. AS A RESULT OF LOWER EXPECTED MEDICAID UTILIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q U.S. Revenue Rose 8% to $3.155B; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group reported 3.09 million shares. 56,925 were accumulated by Highland Cap Mgmt Lc. Quadrant Ltd Liability holds 1.01% or 4,779 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Management Co Ca, California-based fund reported 1.25M shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Coho Prns Limited holds 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,513 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 705 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First City Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Guardian Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.18% or 3,585 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 21,855 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Co owns 3,518 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Btr Capital Management holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,528 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 0.63% or 4,623 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Motco reported 500 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 11,700 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).