Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Conning Decreased Holding by $40.90 Million; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Trimmed Position in Bank New York Mellon (BK) by $30.98 Million as Stock Price Declined

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 88.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 107,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 13,861 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 121,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $334.29. About 6.39M shares traded or 40.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: NOT SURE DEAL W/ BOEING WILL BE CLOSED IN 1H18

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 619,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 974,115 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.13 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 6.72M shares traded or 31.74% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 09/03/2018 – 71SE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – BNY MELLON WEALTH NAMES SHERYL LINCK AS A SR WEALTH DIRECTOR; 04/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest i; 21/05/2018 – 79WM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® Finds Larger Endowments and Foundations that Invest in Alternative Investments Outperform Smal; 03/04/2018 – AS22: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – 14UV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 63GB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 66VW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.68 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Murphy Mngmt Inc has 2.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Parsec Management has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,832 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 10,787 shares. Wealthquest Corporation invested 1.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Savant Cap Lc holds 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,149 shares. The New York-based Lipe And Dalton has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,915 were accumulated by Capital Wealth Planning Limited. Caxton Associates LP invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Barbara Oil has 5.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,500 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0.44% or 28,378 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Fincl Bank And Trust, a Florida-based fund reported 43,241 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Company invested in 5,263 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, California-based fund reported 22,904 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP invested in 1.19% or 1.32M shares. Personal Advisors Corp holds 0.01% or 2,935 shares in its portfolio.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 10,737 shares to 82,684 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Network Inc by 14,460 shares to 181,494 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 2.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

