Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Community Trust & Investment Co Trimmed Its Position by $3.14 Million; Pinnacle Associates LTD Increased Its Stake in Centene Del (CNC) by $904,392 as Stock Value Declined

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,492 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.11 million, down from 55,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket start-up Reaction Engines; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 17,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,878 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 16,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares.

