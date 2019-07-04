Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Community Trust & Investment Co Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined; Holder Hahn Capital Management Increased Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Holding

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,492 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.11 million, down from 55,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Iran’s $38 billion airplane purchases under nuclear deal; 15/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 18/05/2018 – BA: BREAKING: According to Cuban TV news, the Boeing 737, leased by Cubana, crashed between the Boyeros Air terminal and the town of Santiago de las Vegas – ! $BA; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.78B, up from 193,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $145.8. About 369,701 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $659,600 was made by Banks Jennifer on Friday, February 8. CIRUZZI VINCENT sold $874,435 worth of stock or 6,621 shares. Cunningham John H sold $661,300 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Monday, February 11. MARCUS JOEL S also sold $1.30M worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:CBG) by 10,856 shares to 741,498 shares, valued at $36.67 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid (NYSE:PVH) by 3,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,079 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:G).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). California-based Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0.01% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Taylor Frigon Cap Lc reported 8,278 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 462,351 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc accumulated 6,282 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 325 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has 4,217 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 351,994 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 661,809 shares. Boston Lc owns 23,805 shares. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.13% stake. Massachusetts Svcs Ma invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 37,969 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Credit Suisse Ag reported 362,308 shares stake.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 92,908 shares to 244,727 shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr reported 5,459 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Earnest Lc holds 104,881 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lourd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Diversified holds 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,614 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 526,940 shares. Coho Prtnrs has 2,513 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.46% or 73,280 shares. Sol Cap Mgmt Co reported 4,542 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Novare Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 29,839 shares. 26,027 were accumulated by Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Company. Bath Savings Trust reported 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).