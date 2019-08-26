Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Community Trust & Investment Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.14 Million; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holder Regis Management Co Trimmed Its Position

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 47,492 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.11 million, down from 55,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $357.13. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Canadian Govt Agreed to Amend Existing Contract With $313M Fixed-Price Amendment; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 13/04/2018 – Boeing could suffer as a big buyer of Russian-produced titanium; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $94.34. About 248,757 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Ins Tx accumulated 55,700 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd invested in 0% or 3,954 shares. Connable Office Inc accumulated 0.08% or 4,058 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). United Automobile Association holds 0.05% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 197,597 shares. Carroll Fin Associates Inc holds 0% or 138 shares. Js Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.33% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Company owns 3,935 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 191 are owned by First Personal Fin Svcs. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.63% or 80,200 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 2,579 shares. Waddell Reed Fin has invested 0.34% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.02% or 21,200 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Meritage Gp Limited Partnership accumulated 1.12 million shares.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 87.35 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdrr (XLU) by 132,519 shares to 197,972 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.