Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Community Financial Services Group Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Declined; As E Trade Financial (ETFC) Market Valuation Declined, Bluemar Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $749,294

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 180,594 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 164,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $41.62. About 1.48M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $334. About 1.69 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN STATE-RUN MEDIA REPORTS BOEING 737 AIRPLANE CRASHED SHORTLY AFTER TAKING OFF FROM JOSE MARTI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Global Services Revenue $3.94 Billion; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.65 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 21,622 shares to 168,796 shares, valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,329 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

