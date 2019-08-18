Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Community Financial Services Group Decreased Holding; Saia (SAIA) Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Upped Its Position

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING HAVE YET TO REACH A CONFORTABLE SITUATION FOR ALL PARTS, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 16/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Turkish Airlines Finalize Deal for Up to 30 787 Dreamliners; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 172.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 11,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 18,590 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 219,132 shares traded or 10.24% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Investment Adv holds 22,332 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Com Delaware invested in 4,295 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 54,386 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Salley & Associates invested in 0.96% or 15,697 shares. Patten Incorporated accumulated 3,644 shares. The Tennessee-based Laffer has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ipswich Investment Company reported 635 shares. Affinity Investment Advsr has invested 1.83% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lafayette Investments Inc owns 569 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Azimuth Limited Co reported 80,197 shares. 9,898 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Security Tru accumulated 5,962 shares. Ci Invs Inc holds 0.12% or 58,058 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.