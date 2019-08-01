Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Upped Its Stake by $438,912; Ansys (ANSS) Share Price Rose While Echo Street Capital Management Decreased by $3.75 Million Its Stake

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 1,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,164 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 19,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $343.54. About 2.39M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 06/04/2018 – Boeing wins American Airlines widebody jet order; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 20,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 297,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.44M, down from 318,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $205.67. About 189,462 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Limited Liability reported 6,109 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 9 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 75 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company owns 586,089 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Df Dent has invested 3.54% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has 0.06% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1.18 million shares. 6,593 are owned by Greenleaf Trust. 53,679 were reported by Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Qs Investors Ltd invested in 0% or 2,187 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.27% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 42,412 shares. Macquarie Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 3,260 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 47.17 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 351,653 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $57.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 148,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).

