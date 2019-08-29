Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Has Increased Holding; Tjx Cos (TJX) Market Valuation Rose While Cambridge Financial Group Upped Its Holding

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos (TJX) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 21,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 123,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 billion, up from 101,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 4.86 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 1,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,164 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 19,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $359.97. About 2.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 23/03/2018 – End to Boeing trade case good news for aerospace: Bombardier; 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 07/03/2018 – Ryanair offers cheaper training to pilots after staffing troubles; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 25/04/2018 – Lightning Hazards Prompt Boeing to Fix 787 Jets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based Pioneer Tru Commercial Bank N A Or has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Los Angeles & Equity Rech accumulated 0.64% or 303,067 shares. Janney Cap Limited Co owns 2,779 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim Co accumulated 5,263 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp owns 435,086 shares. Paragon stated it has 65 shares. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 50 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.52% or 1,925 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Lc invested in 0.49% or 8,792 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Llc Dc reported 3,524 shares. Golub Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 619 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Windward Cap Ca holds 32,070 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd invested in 2.06% or 4,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3.68M shares.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,000 shares to 32,917 shares, valued at $6.25B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,667 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).