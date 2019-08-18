Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Colony Group Lowered Its Position by $1.48 Million as Valuation Declined; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Held by Baldwin Brothers Inc

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 4,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 18,678 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, up from 14,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 784,536 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 SHR $15.80 TO $16.10; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 24/04/2018 – LMT SEES CASH GENERATION HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO THE FOURTH QTR; 13/04/2018 – Pentagon hires software guru, will focus on F-35 jet; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 3,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 73,622 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.08M, down from 77,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ethiopian Airlines on the up with more deals & jets; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. TAICLET JAMES D JR bought $509,534 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Friday, August 9.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,086 shares to 67,231 shares, valued at $16.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 26,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,255 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.